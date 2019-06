R-Truth lost the 24/7 Title to Elias in a short lumberjack match on this week’s Smackdown Live. R-Truth ended up winning back the title by pinning Elias under the ring after smashing his head into a steel chair. WWE released the following footage of what happened under the ring:

This is how R-Truth regained the 24/7 championship under the ring. pic.twitter.com/lZs5a4cVjZ — JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) June 5, 2019