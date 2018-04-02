Video: Stephanie McMahon Sends Ronda Rousey Through Table On WWE Raw

By
Andrew Ravens
-

As seen on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw in Atlanta, GA at the Philips Arena on the USA Network, WWE held a segment that saw Ronda Rousey and Kurt Angle have a Q&A session with Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.

The end of the segment saw Triple H hit Angle with a microphone and McMahon sending Rousey through a table.

