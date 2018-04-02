Video: Stephanie McMahon Sends Ronda Rousey Through Table On WWE Raw

As seen on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw in Atlanta, GA at the Philips Arena on the USA Network, WWE held a segment that saw Ronda Rousey and Kurt Angle have a Q&A session with Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.
The end of the segment saw Triple H hit Angle with a microphone and McMahon sending Rousey through a table.
What goes around, COMES AROUND as @StephMcMahon puts @RondaRousey THROUGH A TABLE on the final #RAW before #WrestleMania! @TripleH @RealKurtAngle pic.twitter.com/WGzZq6nTcq
— WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2018