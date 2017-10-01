Video: The Undertaker In Dark Main Event Segment At RAW
The dark segment after this week’s WWE RAW in New Orleans went off the air saw The Undertaker interrupt a celebration by WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens and new WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho.
While Jericho was celebrating his big win over Roman Reigns, Taker came out to interrupt. As seen below, Jericho and Owens did some comedy on the mic before Jericho threatened Taker. The segment ended with a chokeslam for both champions.
