VIDEO: : Trailer For The Best Of WWE NXT 2017 DVD

WWE will release “NXT – Best of 2017” DVD in the United States on March 20th, following less than a week later to the UK. Here is the trailer and content lising:
DISC ONE
Thank You
An Iconic DVD
NXT Tag Team Championship Match
#DIY vs. TM61
NXT • January 4, 2017
NXT Tag Team Championship Match
#DIY vs. The Revival
NXT • January 11, 2017
NXT Championship Match
Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Bobby Roode
NXT Takeover: San Antonio • January 28, 2017
Goodbye Corey
NXT • February 1, 2017
Exclusive: Bobby Roode Goes Shopping
Silver Spoon
NXT Women’s Championship Match
Asuka vs. Peyton Royce
NXT • March 1, 2017
Eight-Person Mixed Tag Team Match
Sanity vs. Roderick Strong, Kassius Ohno, Tye Dillinger, Ruby Riot
NXT Takeover: Orlando • April 1, 2017
Aleister Black
Drew McIntyre vs. Oney Lorcan
NXT • April 12, 2017
Thank You Shinsuke
NXT • April 12, 2017
Steel Cage Match
Tye Dillinger vs. Eric Young
NXT • April 19. 2017
DISC TWO
Johnny Wrestling
#1 Contender’s Match
Hideo Itami vs. Roderick Strong
NXT • May 10, 2017
United Kingdom Championship Match
Tyler Bate vs. Pete Dunne
NXT Takeover: Chicago • May 20, 2017
NXT Tag Team Championship Ladder Match
Authors of Pain vs. #DIY
NXT Takeover: Chicago • May 20, 2017
An Emotional Night
Hideo Itami vs. Oney Lorcan
NXT • June 28, 2017
Velveteen Dream
Last Woman Standing Match for the NXT Women’s Championship
Asuka vs. Nikki Cross
NXT • June 28, 2017
Stay Tuned
NXT Championship Match
Bobby Roode vs. Roderick Strong
NXT • July 5, 2017
Ruby Riot vs. Ember Moon
NXT • July 19. 2017
#1 Contender’s Match
Drew McIntyre vs. Killian Dain
NXT • July 19, 2017
DISC THREE
Undeniably?
Aleister Black vs. Kyle O’Reily
NXT • August 2, 2017
Johnny Gargano vs. Andrade ‘Cien’ Almas
NXT Takeover: Brooklyn III • August 19, 2017
Street Profits
Thank You Asuka
NXT • September 6, 2017
Johnny Gargano vs. Raul Mendoza
NXT Live (Lowell, MA) • September 21, 2017
Six-Man Tag Team Match
Undisputed Era vs. Sanity
NXT • October 18, 2017
Just Roll It!
NXT Championship Match
Drew McIntyre vs. Adam Cole
Special Guest Referee: Shawn Michaels
NXT Live (San Antonio, TX) • November 17, 2017
NXT Championship Match
Drew McIntyre vs. Andrade ‘Cien’ Almas
NXT Takeover: War Games • November 18, 2017
War Games Match
Undisputed Era vs. Sanity vs. Roderick Strong & Authors of Pain
NXT Takeover: War Games • November 18, 2017
See You Next Year!