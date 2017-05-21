Video: Triple H Talks NXT Takeover, Bobby Roode As Champion, Asuka, Ciampa Turning, More

Below is video of Cathy Kelley talking to Triple H backstage after last night’s WWE NXT “Takeover: Chicago” event went off the air. Triple H says Chicago and the Allstate Arena have been one of his favorite arenas to work and he’s been here for a lot of big stuff but the crowd brought it for Takeover. He says it was a magic night for the brand, the talent and everyone in Chicago.

Regarding Tommaso Ciampa turning on Johnny Gargano after DIY lost the Ladder Match main event to NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain, Triple H guesses this is the end of the road for DIY. He wants to first talk about The Authors and how they went through hell. He says after going through what they did and winning the way they did, tonight was their night. He mentions Gargano getting a neck brace and being stretchered out of the arena. He walked by Ciampa, who was furious but also in the trainer’s room with what looked like a significant injury. He wonders if that fueled the turn. He’s not sure where DIY goes from here but regarding where AOP will go from here, he believes they can go where they want to.

Cathy brings up Hideo Itami’s rough journey to tonight’s NXT Title shot and how Bobby Roode retained. She asks if Itami can achieve the same success as peers like Shinsuke Nakamura, Finn Balor and Kevin Owens. Triple H says Itami can in with all the fan fare in the world, with Hulk Hogan signing him in Japan. He was touted as the big thing, started on a meteoric rise but was injured and out of action for a long time. He came back and was injured, then out of action again. He watched guys like Sami Zayn, Owens, Nakamura, Balor and the others have success, then go on to even better success. Triple H says Itami had the chance to come back with a big platform at Takeover in Chicago against Roode but it didn’t work out. Where does Itami go from there? Triple H says it’s up to Itami. He says this Itami could regroup and work even harder to come back but this could be the thing that makes Itami admit it just won’t work out for him. He comments on how time is everyone’s enemy and now it just depends on Hideo Itami and how much he can take. He then agrees that Roode is on top of his game. Triple H praises Roode as a champion that is a champion in every way – looks the role, talks the role and lives it, and backs it all up in the ring. He says Roode took everything Itami had and still walked out champion. There’s no other way to describe it but glorious, he says.

Regarding Asuka remaining undefeated, Cathy wonders if there’s anyone in NXT that can beat her and if it’s time for her to face the women of RAW and SmackDown. Triple H says to take NXT out of it and wonder if there’s anyone at all that can challenge her. He’s not sure if anyone has come close. He mentions names like Ruby Riot, Nikki Cross or Ember Moon, or somebody new coming in, and Becky Lynch or Naomi, or Alexa Bliss, Bayley, Sasha Banks or Charlotte Flair as the one to stop Asuka but when he looks at those names, he’s not sure who can stop Asuka. He says Asuka has everything and brings something to the table that very few bring. He finds it hard to see anyone stopping her but that’s what this is all about – who can do it, that becomes the question. Triple H says you can love Asuka or hate her but nobody is touching her right now.

Cathy asks about Roderick Strong’s win over Eric Young and the battle with SAnitY. Triple H believes we’ve learned a lot about Strong over the past few weeks and what Roddy vs. The World means. SAnitY previously said a guy with a wife and a baby picked the wrong time in his life to mess with them. Triple H says it may be that SAnitY picked the wrong time in the life of a guy, with a wife and a baby, to mess with him. Triple H says Strong did what he said he would, what no one else has been able to do – walk through EY and SAnitY. He’s not sure where Strong goes from here but he’s sure we haven’t seen the last of SAnitY either.

Cathy praises the incredible WWE UK Title match and says it was the match of the night for her. Triple H says the match means everything for Tyler Bate and new WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne. He names Wolfgang, Trent Seven and Mark Andrews, and says the bar will rise as the WWE UK brand evolves. He says 20 year old Bate has been sitting at the top of the brand and defending the WWE UK Title since January around the world but stepped in the ring with Pete Dunne tonight and Dunne went out of his way to make a name for himself and he did just that, impressing Triple H. He says if that doesn’t solidify how good the UK talents are, nothing will. He says these were guys that were kind of twirling in obscurity until recently but now they have a pathway and the opportunity to show the world what they can do. To Triple H that is what this is all about, what NXT is about and everything else they’re doing is about – to give these guys a platform and watch a kid take his shot at bat, and hit the ball so far out of the park you can’t see it. He’s sure we haven’t seen the last of the Dunne – Bate rivalry and feels they’re destined to do this for a long time. He says their match was amazing and the great thing is that at their ages, 20 and 23, they will only get better. He always wonders if they just found the two best or if better is out there. That’s why they’re all over the world. He mentions William Regal being away scouting in Japan and mentions the recent tryouts in Dubai. He says they are all over the globe looking for the next Pete Dunne or Tyler Bate to set the world on fire and really showcase what they can do because that’s what this is all about. Cathy praises the brand and thanks Triple H for the interview before plugging Backlash.