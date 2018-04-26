Video: Vince McMahon And Brock Lesnar Among Those At Dinner In Jeddah

By
Andrew Ravens
-

Here are videos of several top WWE stars at a pre-show dinner in Saudi Arabia. Those who attended the dinner include Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker, Kurt Angle, The Great Khali, Mark Henry, Rusev, Vince McMahon, Triple H, Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman and Shane McMahon.

Pre-show dinner in Saudi. Awesome!!! #WWEGreatestRoyalRumbleTour

A post shared by Kurt Angle (@therealkurtangle) on

