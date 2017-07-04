Video: Watch The Backstage Reaction Following The Undertaker’s Match At WrestleMania 33

As much as The Undertaker has meant to WWE fans, he’s meant just as much – if not more – to his fellow WWE Superstars.

So, when “The Deadman” returned to the backstage area after losing to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33, his fellow WWE Superstars gave him a raucous ovation.

In this video, you can see Undertaker walk through the backstage area with his wife, former WWE performer Michelle McCool (who was also ringside for the match), and getting an ovation from his peers.