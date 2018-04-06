Video: WWE Hall Of Fame 2018 Pre-Show

WWE holds their 2018 Hall of Fame ceremony tonight in New Orleans, Louisiana at the Smoothie King Center and will air on WWE’s streaming service, WWE Network at at 8:00 PM EST. Bill Goldberg will headline the class. You can watch the pre-show here:
