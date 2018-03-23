Video: WWE Releases Footage Of Ronda Rousey Training At Performance Center

WWE has released this clip of former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

She is slated to team up with WWE Hall of Famer and Raw GM Kurt Angle to take on Triple H and Stephanie McMahon in a Mixed Tag Team Match at WrestleMania 34.

WrestleMania 34 is set to be held on Sunday, April 8, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. This event airs on pay-per-view (PPV) and WWE Network. It’s the most successful and longest-running professional wrestling event in history.

You can see the clip here: