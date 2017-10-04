Video: WWE Says Former Tag Team Champions Are Coming To RAW From SmackDown

In the video above, Mike Rome announces that a set of former WWE Tag Team Champions will be coming to RAW from SmackDown in the “Superstar Shakeup” tonight. No word yet on who those Superstars are.

As noted earlier, Rome announced that Apollo Crews will be coming to RAW from SmackDown tonight.

