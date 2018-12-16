Video: WWE TLC Kickoff Show

You can watch the WWE TLC Kickoff show down below starting at 6:00 PM EST. The actual PPV event will air one hour later at 7:00 PM EST and will be a three-hour show.

The TLC pay-per-view event takes place tonight (Sunday, December 16th, 2018) in San Jose, California at the SAP Center and will air on the WWE Network and some traditional pay-per-view outlets. Here is the final card:

WWE Title Match: Daniel Bryan © vs. AJ Styles

WWE Intercontinental Title Match: Seth Rollins © vs. Dean Ambrose

TLC Match: Baron Corbin vs. Braun Strowman – If Strowman wins, he’ll challenge for the Universal Title at the Royal Rumble & Corbin loses all authority or if Corbin wins then he’s the permanent Raw GM.

WWE Raw Women’s Title Match: Ronda Rousey © vs. Nia Jax

WWE SmackDown Women’s Title TLC Match: Becky Lynch © vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka

WWE SmackDown Tag Team Title Triple Threat Match: The Bar © vs. The Usos vs. The New Day

Cruiserweight Title Match: Buddy Murphy © vs. Cedric Alexander

Ladder Match With Guitar Above The Ring: Elias vs. Bobby Lashley

Singles Match: Finn Balor vs. Drew McIntyre

Chairs Match: Rey Mysterio vs. Randy Orton

Tables Match: Natalya vs. Ruby Riott

Mixed Match Challenge Finals: R-Truth and Carmella vs. Jinder Mahal and Alicia Fox