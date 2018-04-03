Video: WWE Unveils NXT North American Title

WWE has already that announced at NXT Takeover New Orleans they will introduce the North American Championship. EC3, Killian Dain, Lars Sullivan, Adam Cole, Velveteen Dream, and Ricochet will compete in a ladder match to crown the first champion.

The NXT TakeOver: New Orleans event takes place on Saturday, April 7, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana at the Smoothie King Center and will air on the WWE Network.

On Tuesday afternoon, Triple H unveiled the title by sending out this tweet: