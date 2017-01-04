Videos and Photos Of The New WWE NXT Titles, Triple H Comments

As noted, General Manager William Regal presented new belts to NXT Women’s Champion Asuka, NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain and NXT Champion Bobby Roode at “Takeover: Orlando” on Saturday night.

Above and below are videos of each new title and photos with comments from Triple H. Takeover saw Asuka retain over Ember Moon, The Authors of Pain retain over DIY and The Revival in a Triple Threat Elimination Match, and Roode retain over Shinsuke Nakamura in the main event.