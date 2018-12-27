Videos: John Cena and Vince McMahon Appear At MSG WWE Live Event

Vince McMahon appeared at Wednesday night’s Madison Square Garden live event and introduced John Cena as Baron Corbin’s opponent. You can check out footage from the segment below:

Vince McMahon then introduces Baron Corbin’s opponent: a man with more Madison Square Garden moments than Hulk Hogan, Bruno Sammartino, and Stone Cold combined… #WWEMSG #brunoisturningoverinhisgrave pic.twitter.com/wOs5Zoafa8 — Justin Barrasso (@JustinBarrasso) December 27, 2018