‘Woken’ Matt Hardy came out with new piano music at Tuesday night’s WWE live event at Madison Square Garden. He beat Bray Wyatt in the opening match.

They actually gave matt the piano sick!! #WWEMSG @MATTHARDYBRAND pic.twitter.com/rYhMjY09qi

Matt has his piano theme and it's amazing to see this persona in the garden #WWEMSG pic.twitter.com/flNJtm7OTO

— be Meepy, be Moopy, be Merry (@VincentMichaels) December 27, 2017