Videos Of The New Day In Philly Today, WWE Main Event Matches, Shoes Stolen From Enzo

– Above and below are videos of WrestleMania 33 hosts The New Day out and about in Philadelphia today as they prepare to host “The Ultimate Thrill Ride” in Orlando this Sunday.

– WWE taped the following matches tonight in Philadelphia for this week’s Main Event episode:

* Dana Brooke vs. Alicia Fox

* Lince Dorado, Gran Metalik and Mustafa Ali vs. Drew Gulak, Ariya Daivari and Tony Nese

– Enzo Amore noted on Twitter that he had a custom pair of Adidas Yeezy sneakers stolen out of his checked luggage on a flight to Montreal over the weekend. He tweeted the following: