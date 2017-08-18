Videos: Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose/Sheamus & Cesaro Angle At WWE 2K18 Event, WWE 360 Video

As seen above, there was an angle between Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose and RAW Tag Team Champions Cesaro & Sheamus at the WWE 2K18 SummerSlam Kickoff event in New York City tonight.

An argument broke out during an interview on-stage before Rollins stood up and proposed a fight. Security ended up keeping the two sides apart but they did get physical. Sheamus and Cesaro will defend their titles against Rollins and Ambrose at Sunday’s SummerSlam pay-per-view.

Below is WWE 360 video from tonight’s WWE 2K18 SummerSlam Kickoff event: