VIDEOS: Seth Rollins Return On RAW, Post-RAW Footage

As seen on this week’s WWE RAW from Detroit, Seth Rollins returned to TV and saved RAW General Manager Mick Foley from the wrath of Triple H. You can check out the angle in the video above. Rollins and Triple H went at it for several minutes in the closing segment, indicating that their match for WrestleMania 33 is a go.

The segment ended with Triple H standing tall after focusing on Rollins’ recently injured knee. WWE posted this Fallout video featuring Rollins being cheered as he exits the ring. Rollins falls to the floor but makes it up and heads to the back on his own. The video also shows Foley recovering and being helped to the back by WWE officials.