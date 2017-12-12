Viewership For Monday’s WWE Raw

This week’s episode of WWE Raw drew 2,684,000 viewers. This is down from the 2,813,000 viewers the show did last week. Hour one averaged 2,876,000 viewers, hour two drew 2,570,000 viewers, and the final hour of the show averaged 2,608,000 viewers.



Raw had to go up against the Patriots-Dolphins game that drew 11,782,000 viewers on ESPN.



Raw ranked fourth in the top 150 shows on cable for Monday night, which is the same ranking the show did last week. Here are the viewership numbers for Raw in 2017:



1/2/17: 3,047,000



1/9/17: 2,907,000



1/16/17: 3,271,000



1/23/17: 3,292,000



1/30/17: 3,615,000



2/6/17: 3,115,000



2/13/17: 3,087,000



2/20/17: 3,216,000



2/27/17: 3,093,000



3/6/17: 3,216,000



3/13/17: 3,232,000



3/20/17: 3,049,000



3/27/17: 3,292,000



4/3/17: 3,767,000



4/10/17: 3,429,000



4/17/17: 3,346,000



4/24/17: 3,007,000



5/1/17: 2,870,000



5/8/17: 2,696,000



5/15/17: 2,751,000



5/22/17: 2,615,000



5/29/17: 2,613,000



6/5/17: 2,994,000



6/12/17: 2,542,000



6/19/17: 3,102,000



6/26/17: 2,887,000



7/3/17: 2,839,000



7/10/17: 3,009,000



7/17/17: 3,153,000



7/24/17: 3,067,000



7/31/17: 3,163,000



8/7/17: 3,240,000



8/14/17: 3,233,000



8/21/17: 3,404,000



8/28/17: 3,304,000



9/4/17: 2,932,000



9/11/17: 2,903,000



9/18/17: 2,833,000



9/25/17: 2,923,000



10/2/17: 2,773,000



10/9/17: 2,871,000



10/16/17: 2,688,000



10/23/17: 2,953,000



10/30/17: 2,854,000



11/6/17: 2,841,000



11/13/17: 3,030,000



11/20/17: 3,074,000



11/27/17: 2,759,000



12/4/17: 2,813,000

12/11/17: 2,684,000