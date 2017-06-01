Viewership For The First TNA Impact Of 2017

Last night’s TNA Impact Wrestling episode, a semi-live show with Bobby Lashley vs. Ethan Carter III vs. World Heavyweight Champion Eddie Edwards in the main event, drew 290,000 viewers.

This is up from last week’s “Hardy New Year” special, which drew 224,000 viewers, and the “Best of 2016” special from the week before, which drew 209,000 viewers. This is down from Total Nonstop Deletion, which drew 329,000 viewers, plus the 303,000 viewers for the last regular Impact episode.

This week’s show ranked #118 on the Cable Top 150, up from last week’s #122 ranking.