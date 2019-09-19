Viewership For The WWE NXT Debut On USA Network Revealed

According to Showbuzzdaily.com, the official debut of WWE NXT on the USA Network drew 1.179 million viewers.

A previous one-hour NXT special that aired on the USA Network, which was on December 13th 2017, drew 841,000 viewers.

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted that when it came to Google searches for WWE NXT on Wednesday night, the show didn’t even crack the top 20. With #20 being 50,000 searches, the means the number for NXT was below 50,000. By comparison, Clash of Champions had around 200,000 searches on Sunday night.