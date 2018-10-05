Viewership For This Week’s Edition Of Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling drew 190,000 viewers on Thursday night on Pop TV. This is down from the 222,000 viewers the episode drew last week.

The show ranked 136th in the top 150 shows on cable for the night. Here are the viewership numbers for this year:

1/14/18: 309,000

1/11/18: 276,000

1/18/18: 309,000

1/25/18: 310,000

2/1/18: 319,000

2/8/18: 294,000

2/15/18: 300,000

2/22/18: 262,000

3/1/18: 365,000

3/8/18: 325,000

3/15/18: 350,000

3/22/18: 362,000

3/29/18: 399,000

4/5/18: 294.000

4/12/18: 381,000

4/19/18: 373,000

4/27/18: 308,000

5/3/18: 299,000

5/10/18: 295,000

5/17/18: 326,000

5/24/18: 263,000

5/31/18: 283,000

6/7/18: 296,000

6/14/18: 276,000

6/21/18: 262,000

6/28/18: 254,000

7/5/18: 304,000

7/12/18: 284,000

7/19/18: 275,000

7/26/18: 299,000

8/2/18: 248,000

8/9/18: 168,000

8/16/18: 210,000

8/23/18: 212,000

8/30/18: 225,000

9/6/18: 236,000

9/13/18: 258,000

9/19/18: 229,000

9/27/18: 222,000

10/3/18: 190,000