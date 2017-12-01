Viewership For This Week’s Episode Of Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling drew 255,000 viewers on Thursday night on Pop TV. This is up from the 169,000viewers the episode drew last week.



The show ranked 140 in the top 150 shows on cable for the night. Here are the viewership numbers for the episodes of Impact Wrestling in 2017:



1/5/17: 290,000



1/12/17: 277,000



1/19/17: 310,000



1/26/17: 307,000



2/2/17: 299,000



2/9/17: 252,000



2/16/17: 325,000



2/23/17: 275,000



3/2/17: 293,000



3/9/17: 292,000



3/16/17: 344,000



3/23/17: 305,000



3/30/17: 297,000



4/6/17: 309,000



4/13/17: 302,000



4/20/17: 320,000



4/27/17: 255,000



5/4/17: 260,000



5/11/17: 309,000



5/18/17: 272,000



5/25/17: 305,000



6/1/17: 287,000



6/8/17: 318,000



6/15/17: 327,000



6/22/17: 342,000



6/29/17: 268,000



7/6/17: 345,000



7/13/17: 374,000



7/20/17: 322,000



7/27/17: 286,000



8/3/17: 276,000



8/10/17: 277,000



8/17/17: 320,000



8/24/17: 296,000



8/31/17: 268,000



9/7/17: 227,000



9/14/17: 239,000



9/22/17: 277,000



9/29/17: 264,000



10/5/17: 251,000



10/12/17: 279,000



10/19/17: 267,000



10/26/17: 231,000



11/2/17: 275,000



11/9/17: 250,000



11/16/17: 272,000



11/23/17: 169,000

11/30/17: 255,000