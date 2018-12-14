Viewership For This Week’s Episode Of Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling drew 140,000 viewers on Thursday night on Pop TV. This is up from the 116,000 viewers the episode drew last week. Impact’s YouTube channel has released this video recapping the episode that you can see here:
The show ranked 145th in the top 150 shows on cable for the night. Here are the viewership numbers for this year:
1/14/18: 309,000
1/11/18: 276,000
1/18/18: 309,000
1/25/18: 310,000
2/1/18: 319,000
2/8/18: 294,000
2/15/18: 300,000
2/22/18: 262,000
3/1/18: 365,000
3/8/18: 325,000
3/15/18: 350,000
3/22/18: 362,000
3/29/18: 399,000
4/5/18: 294.000
4/12/18: 381,000
4/19/18: 373,000
4/27/18: 308,000
5/3/18: 299,000
5/10/18: 295,000
5/17/18: 326,000
5/24/18: 263,000
5/31/18: 283,000
6/7/18: 296,000
6/14/18: 276,000
6/21/18: 262,000
6/28/18: 254,000
7/5/18: 304,000
7/12/18: 284,000
7/19/18: 275,000
7/26/18: 299,000
8/2/18: 248,000
8/9/18: 168,000
8/16/18: 210,000
8/23/18: 212,000
8/30/18: 225,000
9/6/18: 236,000
9/13/18: 258,000
9/19/18: 229,000
9/27/18: 222,000
10/3/18: 190,000
10/11/18: 183,000
10/18/18: 189,000
10/25/18: 98,000
11/1/18: 105,000
11/8/18: 129,000
11/15/18: 101,000
11/22/18: 124,000
11/29/18: 122,000
12/6/18: 116,000
12/13/18: 140,000