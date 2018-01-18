Viewership For This Week’s Episode Of Total Divas

Viewership numbers are in for the tenth episode of the seventh season of Total Bellas, which aired on Wednesday night on the E! Network. Natalya, Naomi, Lana, Maryse, Nikki Bella, Brie Bella Alexa Bliss, Carmella, and Nia Jax are featured on the show.

The reality show did 593,000 viewers, which is up from the 516,000 viewers the show did last week. The show ranked 20th for the night on cable. Here are the viewership numbers for the season:

Episode 1: 556,000

Episode 2: 500,000

Episode 3: 629,000

Episode 4: 548,000

Episode 5: 562,000

Episode 6: 517,000

Episode 7: 612,000

Episode 8: 684,000

Episode 9: 516,000

Episode 10: 593,000