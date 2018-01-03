Viewership For This Week’s Episode Of WWE Raw

This week’s episode of WWE Raw drew 2,865,000 viewers. This is up from the 2,703,000 viewers the show did last week. Hour one averaged 2,969,000 viewers, hour two drew 2,912,000 viewers, and the final hour of the show averaged 2,714,000 viewers.



Raw had to go up against the two semi-final college football games on ESPN. This was the New Year’s Day edition of the show.



Raw ranked eighth in the top 150 shows on cable for Monday night, which is the same ranking the show did last week.