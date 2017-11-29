Viewership For This Week’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown Live

This week’s episode of WWE SmackDown Live did 2,680,000 viewers. This is up from the 2,662,000 viewers the show did last week. This show was headlined by Kevin Owens vs. Randy Orton.



SmackDown ranked first in the top 150 shows on cable for the night. Here are the viewership numbers for the show this year



1/3/17: 2,596,000



1/10/17: 2,533,000



1/17/17: 2,652,000



1/24/17: 2,556,000



1/31/17: 2,817,000



2/7/17: 2,627,000



2/14/17: 2,626,000



2/21/17: 2,792,000



2/28/17: 2,566,000



3/7/17: 2,738,000



3/14/17: 2,628,000



3/21/17: 2,647,000



3/28/17: 2,698,000



4/4/17: 2,885,000



4/11/17: 3,105,000



4/18/17: 2,544,000



4/25/17: 2,493,000



5/2/17: 2,300,000



5/9/17: 2,348,000



5/16/17: 2,175,000



5/23/17: 2,328,000



5/30/17: 2,350,000



6/6/17: 2,349,000



6/13/17: 2,072,000



6/20/17: 2,597,000



6/27/17: 2,603,000



7/4/17: 2,329,000



7/11/17: 2,465,000



7/18/17: 2,548,000



7/25/17: 2,535,000



8/1/17: 2,569,000



8/8/17: 2,584,000



8/15/17: 2,530,000



8/22/17: 2,685,000



8/29/17: 2,455,000



9/5/17: 2,582,000



9/12/17: 2,754,000



9/19/17: 2,510,000



9/26/17: 2,542,000



10/3/17: 2,323,000



10/10/17: 2,467,000



10/17/17: 2,320,000



10/24/17: 2,699,000



10/31/17: 2,119,000



11/7/17: 2,603,000



11/14/17: 2,607,000



11/21/17: 2,662,000

11/28/17: 2,680,000