Viewership For This Week’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown Live

This week’s episode of WWE SmackDown Live did 2,436,000 viewers. This is down from the 2,549,000 viewers the show did last week. This was the go-home show for the Backlash PPV.
SmackDown ranked second in the top 150 shows on cable for the night. Here are the viewership numbers for this year:
1/2/18: 2,720,000
1/9/18: 2,603,000
1/16/18: 2,602,000
1/23/18: 2,580,000
1/30/18: 2,509,000
2/6/18: 2,505,000
2/13/18: 2,449,000
2/20/18: 2,613,000
2/27/18: 2,692,000
3/6/18: 2,590,000
3/13/18: 2,771,000
3/20/18: 2,888,000
3/27/18: 2,576,000
4/3/18: 2,467,000
4/10/18: 2,952,000
4/17/18: 2,796,000
4/24/18: 2,549,000
5/1/18: 2,436,000