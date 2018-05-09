Viewership For This Week’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown Live

This week’s episode of WWE SmackDown Live did 2,293,000 viewers. This is down from the 2,436,000 viewers the show did last week. This was the post-show for the Backlash PPV. Just like Raw this week, this was the lowest viewed episode of SmackDown of 2018 and since October.

SmackDown ranked fourth in the top 150 shows on cable for the night. Here are the viewership numbers for this year:

1/2/18: 2,720,000

1/9/18: 2,603,000

1/16/18: 2,602,000

1/23/18: 2,580,000

1/30/18: 2,509,000

2/6/18: 2,505,000

2/13/18: 2,449,000

2/20/18: 2,613,000

2/27/18: 2,692,000

3/6/18: 2,590,000

3/13/18: 2,771,000

3/20/18: 2,888,000

3/27/18: 2,576,000

4/3/18: 2,467,000

4/10/18: 2,952,000

4/17/18: 2,796,000

4/24/18: 2,549,000

5/1/18: 2,436,000

5/8/18: 2,293,000