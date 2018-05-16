Viewership For This Week’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown Live

This week’s episode of WWE SmackDown Live did 2,298,000 viewers. This is up from the 2,293,000 viewers the show did last week.

SmackDown ranked fourth in the top 150 shows on cable for the night. Here are the viewership numbers for this year:

1/2/18: 2,720,000

1/9/18: 2,603,000

1/16/18: 2,602,000

1/23/18: 2,580,000

1/30/18: 2,509,000

2/6/18: 2,505,000

2/13/18: 2,449,000

2/20/18: 2,613,000

2/27/18: 2,692,000

3/6/18: 2,590,000

3/13/18: 2,771,000

3/20/18: 2,888,000

3/27/18: 2,576,000

4/3/18: 2,467,000

4/10/18: 2,952,000

4/17/18: 2,796,000

4/24/18: 2,549,000

5/1/18: 2,436,000

5/8/18: 2,293,000

5/15/18: 2,298,000