Viewership For This Week’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown Live

This week’s episode of WWE SmackDown Live did 2,656,000 viewers. This is up from the 2,578,000 viewers the show did last week.
SmackDown ranked first in the top 150 shows on cable for the night. Here are the viewership numbers for the show this year
1/3/17: 2,596,000
1/10/17: 2,533,000
1/17/17: 2,652,000
1/24/17: 2,556,000
1/31/17: 2,817,000
2/7/17: 2,627,000
2/14/17: 2,626,000
2/21/17: 2,792,000
2/28/17: 2,566,000
3/7/17: 2,738,000
3/14/17: 2,628,000
3/21/17: 2,647,000
3/28/17: 2,698,000
4/4/17: 2,885,000
4/11/17: 3,105,000
4/18/17: 2,544,000
4/25/17: 2,493,000
5/2/17: 2,300,000
5/9/17: 2,348,000
5/16/17: 2,175,000
5/23/17: 2,328,000
5/30/17: 2,350,000
6/6/17: 2,349,000
6/13/17: 2,072,000
6/20/17: 2,597,000
6/27/17: 2,603,000
7/4/17: 2,329,000
7/11/17: 2,465,000
7/18/17: 2,548,000
7/25/17: 2,535,000
8/1/17: 2,569,000
8/8/17: 2,584,000
8/15/17: 2,530,000
8/22/17: 2,685,000
8/29/17: 2,455,000
9/5/17: 2,582,000
9/12/17: 2,754,000
9/19/17: 2,510,000
9/26/17: 2,542,000
10/3/17: 2,323,000
10/10/17: 2,467,000
10/17/17: 2,320,000
10/24/17: 2,699,000
10/31/17: 2,119,000
11/7/17: 2,603,000
11/14/17: 2,607,000
11/21/17: 2,662,000
11/28/17: 2,680,000
12/5/17: 2,493,000
12/12/17: 2,481,000
12/19/17: 2,578,000
12/26/17: 2,656,000