This week’s episode of WWE SmackDown Live did 2,580,000 viewers. This is down from the 2,602,000 viewers the show did last week. This was the go-home edition of SmackDown for Sunday’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view event.



SmackDown ranked second in the top 150 shows on cable for the night. Here are the viewership numbers for this year:



1/2/18: 2,720,000



1/9/18: 2,603,000



1/16/18: 2,602,000

1/23/18: 2,580,000