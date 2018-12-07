Viewership For This Week’s Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling drew 116,000 viewers on Thursday night on Pop TV. This is down from the 122,000 viewers the episode drew last week. Impact’s YouTube channel has released this video recapping the episode that you can see here:

The show ranked in last the top 150 shows on cable for the night. Here are the viewership numbers for this year:



1/14/18: 309,000



1/11/18: 276,000



1/18/18: 309,000



1/25/18: 310,000



2/1/18: 319,000



2/8/18: 294,000



2/15/18: 300,000



2/22/18: 262,000



3/1/18: 365,000



3/8/18: 325,000



3/15/18: 350,000



3/22/18: 362,000



3/29/18: 399,000



4/5/18: 294.000



4/12/18: 381,000



4/19/18: 373,000



4/27/18: 308,000



5/3/18: 299,000



5/10/18: 295,000



5/17/18: 326,000



5/24/18: 263,000



5/31/18: 283,000



6/7/18: 296,000



6/14/18: 276,000



6/21/18: 262,000



6/28/18: 254,000



7/5/18: 304,000



7/12/18: 284,000



7/19/18: 275,000



7/26/18: 299,000



8/2/18: 248,000



8/9/18: 168,000



8/16/18: 210,000



8/23/18: 212,000



8/30/18: 225,000



9/6/18: 236,000



9/13/18: 258,000



9/19/18: 229,000



9/27/18: 222,000



10/3/18: 190,000



10/11/18: 183,000



10/18/18: 189,000



10/25/18: 98,000



11/1/18: 105,000



11/8/18: 129,000



11/15/18: 101,000



11/22/18: 124,000

11/29/18: 122,000

12/6/18: 116,000