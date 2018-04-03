Viewership For This Week’s WWE Raw

This week’s episode of WWE Raw drew 3,358,000 viewers. This is down from the 3,366,000 viewers the show did last week. Hour one averaged 3,430,000 viewers, hour two drew 3,329,000 viewers, and the final hour of the show averaged 3,314,000 viewers. This was the go-home show for Sunday’s WrestleMania 34 event.

Raw ranked first in the top 150 shows on cable for Monday night, which is the same ranking the show did last week. Here are the viewership numbers for this year:

1/1/18: 2,865,000

1/8/18: 2,759,000

1/15/18: 3,250,000

1/22/18: 4,530,000

1/29/18: 3,394,000

2/5/18: 3,055,000

2/12/18: 3,105,000

2/19/18: 3,282,000

2/26/18: 3,195,000

3/5/18: 3,093,000

3/12/18: 3,351,000

3/19/18: 3,327,000

3/26/18: 3,366,000

4/2/18: 3,358,000