Viewership For This Week’s WWE Raw

This week’s episode of WWE Raw drew 3,921,000 viewers. This is up from the 3,358,000 viewers the show did last week. Hour one averaged 4,098,000 viewers, hour two drew 4,069,000 viewers, and the final hour of the show averaged 3,597,000 viewers. This was the post-show for the WrestleMania 34 event and the second highest rated episode of the year.

Here are last year’s hourly viewership numbers for the post-WrestleMania episode of Raw:

8p 3.826m

9p 3.893m

10p 3.583m

Raw ranked first in the top 150 shows on cable for Monday night, which is the same ranking the show did last week. Here are the viewership numbers for this year:

1/1/18: 2,865,000

1/8/18: 2,759,000

1/15/18: 3,250,000

1/22/18: 4,530,000

1/29/18: 3,394,000

2/5/18: 3,055,000

2/12/18: 3,105,000

2/19/18: 3,282,000

2/26/18: 3,195,000

3/5/18: 3,093,000

3/12/18: 3,351,000

3/19/18: 3,327,000

3/26/18: 3,366,000

4/2/18: 3,358,000

4/9/18: 3,921,000