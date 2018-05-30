Viewership For This Week’s WWE Raw

This week’s episode of WWE Raw drew 2,494,000 viewers. This is down from the 2,668,000 viewers the show did last week. Hour one averaged 2,593,000 viewers, hour two drew 2,591,000 viewers, and the final hour of the show averaged 2,300,000 viewers.

This was the second-lowest viewed episode in the history of the show, which took place September 26th, 2016 that drew 2.478 million viewers. Raw had to go up against Game 7 of the NBA Western Conference Finals, which averaged 14.81 million viewers.

Raw ranked #4 in the top 150 shows on cable for Monday night, which is the same ranking the show did last week. Here are the viewership numbers for this year:

1/1/18: 2,865,000

1/8/18: 2,759,000

1/15/18: 3,250,000

1/22/18: 4,530,000

1/29/18: 3,394,000

2/5/18: 3,055,000

2/12/18: 3,105,000

2/19/18: 3,282,000

2/26/18: 3,195,000

3/5/18: 3,093,000

3/12/18: 3,351,000

3/19/18: 3,327,000

3/26/18: 3,366,000

4/2/18: 3,358,000

4/9/18: 3,921,000

4/16/18: 3,622,000

4/23/18: 3,104,000

4/30/18: 3,066,000

5/7/18: 2,689,000

5/14/18: 2,741,000

5/21/18: 2,668,000

5/28/18: 2,494,000