Viewership For This Week’s WWE Raw

This week’s episode of WWE Raw drew 2,193,000 viewers. This is down from the 2,285,000 viewers the show did last week. Hour one averaged 2,347,000 viewers, hour two drew 2,186,000 viewers, and the final hour of the show averaged 2,048,000 viewers. This was the go-home show for Sunday’s TLC pay-per-view event and the lowest viewed episode in the history of the show.

The show had to go up against ESPN which was averaging 11,389,000 million viewers for the Minnesota Vikings vs. Seattle Seahawks game. Here are the viewership numbers for this year:

1/1/18: 2,865,000

1/8/18: 2,759,000

1/15/18: 3,250,000

1/22/18: 4,530,000

1/29/18: 3,394,000

2/5/18: 3,055,000

2/12/18: 3,105,000

2/19/18: 3,282,000

2/26/18: 3,195,000

3/5/18: 3,093,000

3/12/18: 3,351,000

3/19/18: 3,327,000

3/26/18: 3,366,000

4/2/18: 3,358,000

4/9/18: 3,921,000

4/16/18: 3,622,000

4/23/18: 3,104,000

4/30/18: 3,066,000

5/7/18: 2,689,000

5/14/18: 2,741,000

5/21/18: 2,668,000

5/28/18: 2,494,000

6/4/18: 2,525,000

6/11/18: 2,730,000

6/18/18: 2,903,000

6/25/18: 2,663,000

7/2/18: 2,707,000

7/9/18: 2,470,000

7/16/18: 2,866,000

7/23/18: 2,779,000

7/30/18: 2,901,000

8/6/18: 2,804,000

8/13/18: 2,825,000

8/20/18: 3,096,000

8/27/18: 2,877,000

9/3/18: 2,872,000

9/10/18: 2,740,000

9/17/18: 2,672,000

9/24/18:2,350,000

10/1/18: 2,302,000

10/8/18: 2,374,000

10/15/18: 2,396,000

10/22/18: 2,548,000

10/29/18: 2,472,000

11/5/18: 2,441,000

11/12/18: 2,450,000

11/19/18: 2,493,000

11/26/18: 2,369,000

12/3/18: 2,285,000

12/10/18: 2,193,000