Viewership For This Week’s WWE SmackDown Live

This week’s episode of WWE SmackDown Live did 1,977,000 viewers. This is up from 1,948,000 viewers the show did last week. This was the go-home show for Sunday’s TLC pay-per-view event. Here are the viewership numbers for this year:
1/2/18: 2,720,000
1/9/18: 2,603,000
1/16/18: 2,602,000
1/23/18: 2,580,000
1/30/18: 2,509,000
2/6/18: 2,505,000
2/13/18: 2,449,000
2/20/18: 2,613,000
2/27/18: 2,692,000
3/6/18: 2,590,000
3/13/18: 2,771,000
3/20/18: 2,888,000
3/27/18: 2,576,000
4/3/18: 2,467,000
4/10/18: 2,952,000
4/17/18: 2,796,000
4/24/18: 2,549,000
5/1/18: 2,436,000
5/8/18: 2,293,000
5/15/18: 2,298,000
5/22/18: 2,195,000
5/29/18: 2,195,000
6/5/18: 2,138,000
6/12/18: 2,183,000
6/19/18: 2,315,000
6/26/18: 2,135,000
7/3/18: 2,013,000
7/10/18: 2,183,000
7/17/18: 2,293,000
7/24/18: 2,340,000
7/31/18: 2,401,000
8/7/18: 2,197,000
8/14/18: 2,189,000
8/20/18: 2,437,000
8/28/18: 2,350,000
9/4/18: 2,319,000
9/11/18: 2,229,000
9/18/18: 2,281,000
9/25/18: 2,193,000
10/2/18: 2,095,000
10/9/18: 2,135,000
10/16/18: 2,545,000
10/23/18: 2,087,000
10/30/18: 2,110,000
11/6/18: 2,088,000
11/13/18: 2,312,000
11/20/18: 2,150,000
11/27/18: 2,264,000
12/4/18: 1,948,000
12/11/18: 1,977,000