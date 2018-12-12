Viewership For This Week’s WWE SmackDown Live

By
Andrew Ravens
-

This week’s episode of WWE SmackDown Live did 1,977,000 viewers. This is up from 1,948,000 viewers the show did last week. This was the go-home show for Sunday’s TLC pay-per-view event. Here are the viewership numbers for this year:

1/2/18: 2,720,000

1/9/18: 2,603,000

1/16/18: 2,602,000

1/23/18: 2,580,000

1/30/18: 2,509,000

2/6/18: 2,505,000

2/13/18: 2,449,000

2/20/18: 2,613,000

2/27/18: 2,692,000

3/6/18: 2,590,000

3/13/18: 2,771,000

3/20/18: 2,888,000

3/27/18: 2,576,000

4/3/18: 2,467,000

4/10/18: 2,952,000

4/17/18: 2,796,000

4/24/18: 2,549,000

5/1/18: 2,436,000

5/8/18: 2,293,000

5/15/18: 2,298,000

5/22/18: 2,195,000

5/29/18: 2,195,000

6/5/18: 2,138,000

6/12/18: 2,183,000

6/19/18: 2,315,000

6/26/18: 2,135,000

7/3/18: 2,013,000

7/10/18: 2,183,000

7/17/18: 2,293,000

7/24/18: 2,340,000

7/31/18: 2,401,000

8/7/18: 2,197,000

8/14/18: 2,189,000

8/20/18: 2,437,000

8/28/18: 2,350,000

9/4/18: 2,319,000

9/11/18: 2,229,000

9/18/18: 2,281,000

9/25/18: 2,193,000

10/2/18: 2,095,000

10/9/18: 2,135,000

10/16/18: 2,545,000

10/23/18: 2,087,000

10/30/18: 2,110,000

11/6/18: 2,088,000

11/13/18: 2,312,000

11/20/18: 2,150,000

11/27/18: 2,264,000

12/4/18: 1,948,000

12/11/18: 1,977,000

