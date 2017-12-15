Viewership For Thursday’s Episode Of Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling drew 161,000 viewers on Thursday night on Pop TV. This is down from the 226,000 viewers the episode drew last week.



The show didn’t rank in the top 150 shows on cable for the night. Here are the viewership numbers for the episodes of Impact Wrestling in 2017:



1/5/17: 290,000



1/12/17: 277,000



1/19/17: 310,000



1/26/17: 307,000



2/2/17: 299,000



2/9/17: 252,000



2/16/17: 325,000



2/23/17: 275,000



3/2/17: 293,000



3/9/17: 292,000



3/16/17: 344,000



3/23/17: 305,000



3/30/17: 297,000



4/6/17: 309,000



4/13/17: 302,000



4/20/17: 320,000



4/27/17: 255,000



5/4/17: 260,000



5/11/17: 309,000



5/18/17: 272,000



5/25/17: 305,000



6/1/17: 287,000



6/8/17: 318,000



6/15/17: 327,000



6/22/17: 342,000



6/29/17: 268,000



7/6/17: 345,000



7/13/17: 374,000



7/20/17: 322,000



7/27/17: 286,000



8/3/17: 276,000



8/10/17: 277,000



8/17/17: 320,000



8/24/17: 296,000



8/31/17: 268,000



9/7/17: 227,000



9/14/17: 239,000



9/22/17: 277,000



9/29/17: 264,000



10/5/17: 251,000



10/12/17: 279,000



10/19/17: 267,000



10/26/17: 231,000



11/2/17: 275,000



11/9/17: 250,000



11/16/17: 272,000



11/23/17: 169,000



11/30/17: 255,000



12/7/17: 226,000



12/14/17: 161,000