Viewership For Thursday’s Episode Of Impact Wrestling

By
Andrew Ravens
-

Impact Wrestling drew 161,000 viewers on Thursday night on Pop TV. This is down from the 226,000 viewers the episode drew last week.

The show didn’t rank in the top 150 shows on cable for the night. Here are the viewership numbers for the episodes of Impact Wrestling in 2017:

1/5/17: 290,000

1/12/17: 277,000

1/19/17: 310,000

1/26/17: 307,000

2/2/17: 299,000

2/9/17: 252,000

2/16/17: 325,000

2/23/17: 275,000

3/2/17: 293,000

3/9/17: 292,000

3/16/17: 344,000

3/23/17: 305,000

3/30/17: 297,000

4/6/17: 309,000

4/13/17: 302,000

4/20/17: 320,000

4/27/17: 255,000

5/4/17: 260,000

5/11/17: 309,000

5/18/17: 272,000

5/25/17: 305,000

6/1/17: 287,000

6/8/17: 318,000

6/15/17: 327,000

6/22/17: 342,000

6/29/17: 268,000

7/6/17: 345,000

7/13/17: 374,000

7/20/17: 322,000

7/27/17: 286,000

8/3/17: 276,000

8/10/17: 277,000

8/17/17: 320,000

8/24/17: 296,000

8/31/17: 268,000

9/7/17: 227,000

9/14/17: 239,000

9/22/17: 277,000

9/29/17: 264,000

10/5/17: 251,000

10/12/17: 279,000

10/19/17: 267,000

10/26/17: 231,000

11/2/17: 275,000

11/9/17: 250,000

11/16/17: 272,000

11/23/17: 169,000

11/30/17: 255,000

12/7/17: 226,000

12/14/17: 161,000

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR