Viewership For Week’s Edition Of Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling drew 269,000 viewers on Thursday night on Pop TV. This is up from the 161,000 viewers the episode drew last week.



The show ranked 141st in the top 150 shows on cable for the night. Here are the viewership numbers for the episodes of Impact Wrestling in 2017:



1/5/17: 290,000



1/12/17: 277,000



1/19/17: 310,000



1/26/17: 307,000



2/2/17: 299,000



2/9/17: 252,000



2/16/17: 325,000



2/23/17: 275,000



3/2/17: 293,000



3/9/17: 292,000



3/16/17: 344,000



3/23/17: 305,000



3/30/17: 297,000



4/6/17: 309,000



4/13/17: 302,000



4/20/17: 320,000



4/27/17: 255,000



5/4/17: 260,000



5/11/17: 309,000



5/18/17: 272,000



5/25/17: 305,000



6/1/17: 287,000



6/8/17: 318,000



6/15/17: 327,000



6/22/17: 342,000



6/29/17: 268,000



7/6/17: 345,000



7/13/17: 374,000



7/20/17: 322,000



7/27/17: 286,000



8/3/17: 276,000



8/10/17: 277,000



8/17/17: 320,000



8/24/17: 296,000



8/31/17: 268,000



9/7/17: 227,000



9/14/17: 239,000



9/22/17: 277,000



9/29/17: 264,000



10/5/17: 251,000



10/12/17: 279,000



10/19/17: 267,000



10/26/17: 231,000



11/2/17: 275,000



11/9/17: 250,000



11/16/17: 272,000



11/23/17: 169,000



11/30/17: 255,000



12/7/17: 226,000



12/14/17: 161,000

12/21/17: 269,000