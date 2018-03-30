Viewership For Week’s Edition Of Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling drew 399,000 viewers on Thursday night on Pop TV. This is up from the 362,000 viewers the episode drew last week. This marks the highest viewership the show has drawn thus far this year.



The show ranked 104 the top 150 shows on cable for the night. Here are the viewership numbers for this year:



1/14/18: 309,000



1/11/18: 276,000



1/18/18: 309,000



1/25/18: 310,000



2/1/18: 319,000



2/8/18: 294,000



2/15/18: 300,000



2/22/18: 262,000



3/1/18: 365,000



3/8/18: 325,000



3/15/18: 350,000



3/22/18: 362,000

3/29/18: 399,000