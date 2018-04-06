Viewership For Week’s Edition Of Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling drew 294.000 viewers on Thursday night on Pop TV. This is down from the 399,000 viewers the episode drew last week, which marked the highest viewership the show has drawn thus far this year.



The show ranked 128 in the top 150 shows on cable for the night. Here are the viewership numbers for this year:



1/14/18: 309,000



1/11/18: 276,000



1/18/18: 309,000



1/25/18: 310,000



2/1/18: 319,000



2/8/18: 294,000



2/15/18: 300,000



2/22/18: 262,000



3/1/18: 365,000



3/8/18: 325,000



3/15/18: 350,000



3/22/18: 362,000



3/29/18: 399,000

4/5/18: 294.000