Viewership For Week’s Edition Of Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling drew 308,000 viewers on Thursday night on Pop TV. This is down from the 373,000 viewers the episode drew last week. This was the post-show for their Redemption PPV.
The show ranked 118 in the top 150 shows on cable for the night. Here are the viewership numbers for this year:
1/14/18: 309,000
1/11/18: 276,000
1/18/18: 309,000
1/25/18: 310,000
2/1/18: 319,000
2/8/18: 294,000
2/15/18: 300,000
2/22/18: 262,000
3/1/18: 365,000
3/8/18: 325,000
3/15/18: 350,000
3/22/18: 362,000
3/29/18: 399,000
4/5/18: 294.000
4/12/18: 381,000
4/19/18: 373,000
4/27/18: 308,000