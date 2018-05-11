Viewership For Week’s Edition Of Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling drew 295,000 viewers on Thursday night on Pop TV. This is down from the 299,000 viewers the episode drew last week.

The show ranked 133 in the top 150 shows on cable for the night. Here are the viewership numbers for this year:

1/14/18: 309,000

1/11/18: 276,000

1/18/18: 309,000

1/25/18: 310,000

2/1/18: 319,000

2/8/18: 294,000

2/15/18: 300,000

2/22/18: 262,000

3/1/18: 365,000

3/8/18: 325,000

3/15/18: 350,000

3/22/18: 362,000

3/29/18: 399,000

4/5/18: 294.000

4/12/18: 381,000

4/19/18: 373,000

4/27/18: 308,000

5/3/18: 299,000

5/10/18: 295,000