Viewership For Week’s Edition Of Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling drew 285,000 viewers on Thursday night on Pop TV. This is up from the 269,000 viewers the episode drew last week.

The show ranked 110 in the top 150 shows on cable for the night. Here are the viewership numbers for the episodes of Impact Wrestling in 2017:

1/5/17: 290,000

1/12/17: 277,000

1/19/17: 310,000

1/26/17: 307,000

2/2/17: 299,000

2/9/17: 252,000

2/16/17: 325,000

2/23/17: 275,000

3/2/17: 293,000

3/9/17: 292,000

3/16/17: 344,000

3/23/17: 305,000

3/30/17: 297,000

4/6/17: 309,000

4/13/17: 302,000

4/20/17: 320,000

4/27/17: 255,000

5/4/17: 260,000

5/11/17: 309,000

5/18/17: 272,000

5/25/17: 305,000

6/1/17: 287,000

6/8/17: 318,000

6/15/17: 327,000

6/22/17: 342,000

6/29/17: 268,000

7/6/17: 345,000

7/13/17: 374,000

7/20/17: 322,000

7/27/17: 286,000

8/3/17: 276,000

8/10/17: 277,000

8/17/17: 320,000

8/24/17: 296,000

8/31/17: 268,000

9/7/17: 227,000

9/14/17: 239,000

9/22/17: 277,000

9/29/17: 264,000

10/5/17: 251,000

10/12/17: 279,000

10/19/17: 267,000

10/26/17: 231,000

11/2/17: 275,000

11/9/17: 250,000

11/16/17: 272,000

11/23/17: 169,000

11/30/17: 255,000

12/7/17: 226,000

12/14/17: 161,000

12/21/17: 269,000

12/28/17: 285,000