Viewership For Week’s Episode Of Total Divas

Viewership numbers are in for the ninth episode of the seventh season of Total Bellas, which aired on Wednesday night on the E! Network. Natalya, Naomi, Lana, Maryse, Nikki Bella, Brie Bella Alexa Bliss, Carmella, and Nia Jax are featured on the show.



The reality show did 516,000 viewers, which is down from the 684,000 viewers the show did last week. The show ranked 46 for the night on cable. Here are the viewership numbers for the season:



Episode 1: 556,000



Episode 2: 500,000



Episode 3: 629,000



Episode 4: 548,000



Episode 5: 562,000



Episode 6: 517,000



Episode 7: 612,000



Episode 8: 684,000

Episode 9: 516,000