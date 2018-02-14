Viewership Numbers For This week’s Episode Of WWE Mixed Match Challenge

The fifth episode of WWE Mixed Match Challenge aired on Facebook on Tuesday night and saw Lana and Rusev defeat Elias and Bayley.

Renee Young and Byron Saxton hosted the show while Corey Graves, Michael Cole and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix did commentary.

The live broadcast peaked at 72,400 viewers, which is down from last week’s 77,700 live viewers. The view counter on the Facebook website shows one million total views as of this morning. Here are the peak viewership numbers thus far:

Episode 1: 135,600

Episode 2: 91,900

Episode 3: 62,400

Episode 4: 77,700

Episode 5: 72,400