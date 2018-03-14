Viewership Numbers For This Week’s Episode Of WWE Mixed Match Challenge

The ninth episode of WWE Mixed Match Challenge aired on Facebook on Tuesday night and saw Bobby Roode and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair defeated Rusev and Lana.

Renee Young and Byron Saxton hosted the show while Corey Graves, Michael Cole and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix did commentary.

The live broadcast peaked at 81,200 viewers, which is down from last week’s 88,500 live viewers. The view counter on the Facebook website shows 1.2 million total views as of this morning. Here are the peak viewership numbers thus far:

Episode 1: 135,600

Episode 2: 91,900

Episode 3: 62,400

Episode 4: 77,700

Episode 5: 72,400

Episode 6: 76,500

Episode 7: 62,200

Episode 8: 88,500

Episode 9: 81,200