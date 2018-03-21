Viewership Numbers For This Week’s Episode Of WWE Mixed Match Challenge

The tenth episode of WWE Mixed Match Challenge aired on Facebook on Tuesday night and saw Asuka and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz defeat Braun Strowman and RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss to advance.

Renee Young and Byron Saxton hosted the show while Corey Graves, Michael Cole and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix did commentary.

The live broadcast peaked at 93,700 viewers, which is up from last week’s 81,200 live viewers. Here are the peak viewership numbers thus far:

Episode 1: 135,600

Episode 2: 91,900

Episode 3: 62,400

Episode 4: 77,700

Episode 5: 72,400

Episode 6: 76,500

Episode 7: 62,200

Episode 8: 88,500

Episode 9: 81,200

Episode 10: 93,700