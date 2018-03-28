Viewership Numbers For This Week’s Episode Of WWE Mixed Match Challenge

The eleventh episode of WWE Mixed Match Challenge aired on Facebook on Tuesday night and saw Bobby Roode and Becky Lynch defeat Finn Balor and Sasha Banks to advance to the finals. Charlotte Flair will return to action on next week’s show for the finals as she and Roode face Asuka and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz.

Renee Young and Byron Saxton hosted the show while Corey Graves, Michael Cole and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix did commentary. The live broadcast peaked at 65,600 viewers, which is down from last week’s 93,700 live viewers. Here are the peak viewership numbers thus far:

Episode 1: 135,600

Episode 2: 91,900

Episode 3: 62,400

Episode 4: 77,700

Episode 5: 72,400

Episode 6: 76,500

Episode 7: 62,200

Episode 8: 88,500

Episode 9: 81,200

Episode 10: 93,700

Episode 11: 65,600